Tourists and vehicle riders had a close shave as a portion of the most picturesque stretch in Srinagar. Boulevard road area caved in affecting traffic movement in the area. Several pictures and videos of the incident were shared across the social media handles.

As per initial reports, the road caved in around 4:00 pm near Badyari Chowk when traffic was plying on the road. The portion of the road caved in about a few feet deep following which the stretch was closed for traffic and the vehicles were diverted to other connecting roads.

As per local reports, a couple of two-wheelers were parked also fell into the lake. They added that a bike and a Scooty were retrieved from the lake while no loss of life has been reported.

Small damaged and vulnerable patches all along Boulevard road

"The road stretch had developed cracks a few days ago. Authorities should have immediately closed the road and undertaken repairs. Luckily no one was injured as the spot witnesses a huge rush of pedestrian's," said a shopkeeper as reported by local news agencies.

Shaukat Jeelani Pandit, Chief Engineer Roads & Buildings (R&B) department, said that the incident has been caused by the flow of water inside the base of the road.

He further added there were many small damaged and vulnerable patches all along Boulevard road. "It is likely that the damage was more intense at the spot and it couldn't take it any longer."