Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal has been repatriated to the Manipur cadre as the situation in the violence-plagued North-Eastern demands a seasoned officer like him. Balwal is seen as a problem solver, hence the decision. He has done well in critical situations and his expertise is deemed critical in the Manipur situation.

According to an order by the Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, Balwal, IPS (MA- 2012) has been repatriated from AGMUT to the Manipur cadre. The order has been passed following the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The approval has been granted by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, almost a month after the proposal by the MHA.

A source privy to the development suggested that this was a move which has been in consideration. Since the situation in Manipur went out of hand and the need was felt for good IPS officers to be brought to Manipur to contain the situation.

In Jammu and Kashmir, many senior officers in the police and administration are also long overdue for transfers and these will also be brought into effect soon.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir general administration department order also recommended that everyone who has spent more than five years in any particular department be immediately transferred. Officers being posted at the same place for more than two years are due to be moved.

Given some critical events in Jammu and Kashmir and the situation there; some of them had been retained in critical positions but as situation changes the government is looking to go for a major reshuffle in entire Jammu and Kashmir. Recently Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh, IPS was also moved out of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rakesh Balwal, who is presently posted as SSP Srinagar, will now be posted in Manipur, his parent cadre.

Two years ago, Rakesh Balwal, IPS, was moved from Manipur cadre to AGMUT cadre (Union Territory of J&K) for three years in relaxation of the policy.

Balwal was on deputation to the NIA for the last three and half years as Superintendent of Police. A leading investigator in most cases in J&K, Balwal headed the probe of the Pulwama attack and other terror funding cases in Kashmir Valley.

Rakesh Balwal was part of the NIA team that presented the 13,800-page chargesheet to the court on the Pulwama terror attack and everything in between, which led to multiple arrests.

Under the leadership of Balwal, NIA left no stone unturned in covering all aspects of the investigation, including the consultation with the US federal intelligence agency, and FBI regarding the JeM's role in the Pulwama attack.

The dynamic officer has been serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Srinagar and has garnered recognition for his efforts in reducing the crime rate in the region.