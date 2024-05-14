Srinagar Parliamentary constituency of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 36.58 percent voting as of 8 PM on Monday in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian. Polling was held peacefully in these four districts of the Kashmir Valley.

The last time 40 percent of polling in the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency was recorded in the year 1996.

Polling took place in 2,135 polling stations across the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency with live webcasting at all the polling stations.

Voting started at 7 a.m. across the Parliamentary Constituency with long queues of enthusiastic voters waiting to cast their votes.

Voters of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian showed up in record numbers to cast their votes in a show of faith and enthusiasm in the election process.

Statistics of Srinagar Lok Sabha seat since 1984.

Year Voting Percentage

1984 73.51%

1989 Zero %

1996 40.9 %

1998 30.06%

1999 11.90%

2004 18.60%

2009 25.60%

2014 25.90%

2019 14.43%

2024 36.58% (Tentative)

First general election after the abrogation of Article 370

This was the first general election in the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and the enaction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

An elderly voter is highly satisfied with the facilities provided for all types of voters. He is thankful to the DEO and ECI for this facilitation, which has made the voting process more accessible and comfortable for everyone. #KASHMIRGOESTOPOLL @ECISVEEP @ceo_UTJK pic.twitter.com/Nocm2HeYZf — Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal (@dcganderbal) May 13, 2024

There are 24 candidates in the fray as compared to 12 in the 2019 general election. Polling personnel including security personnel worked tirelessly to ensure that an atmosphere of calm, peace, and festivities welcomed voters at the polling stations.

Over 8000 polling staff were deployed

More than 8,000 polling staff were on duty to cater to the over 17.47 lakh strong electorate. Command-and-control centers have been working 24x7 in Srinagar as well as Jammu since the 16th of March, the date of announcement of the General Elections 2024 to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections. At every polling station, basic minimum facilities of water, electricity, toilet, ramp, verandah/ waiting room, etc. were made. Wheelchairs and volunteers were provided as and when required.

In order to ensure inclusive voting, polling stations managed by women, specially-abled persons, and youths were set up. There were 21 green and eco-friendly polling stations. Media facilitation was done through passes for more than 600 journalists.

Voters's turnout in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency till filling of this report.

Central Shalteng 24.76percent.

Chadoora 46.60 percent.

Char-e-Shareef 53.23 percent.

Channapora 20.93 percent.

Eidgah 25.68 percent.

Ganderbal 46.81 percent.

Habba Kadal 13.25 percent

Hazratbal 26.28 percent.

Kangan (ST) 55.55 percent.

Khan Sahib 48.50 percent.

Khanyar 23.06 percent.

Lal Chowk 26.01 percent.

Pampore 35.86 percent.

Pulwama 39.25 percent.

Rajpora 42.80 percent.

Shopian 45.04 percent.

Tral 37.52 percent.

Zadibal 27.52percent.

Special polling booths for Kashmiri migrant voters

The Commission has enabled Kashmiri migrant voters residing at various relief camps in Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur to also have the option of voting in person at designated special polling stations or using postal ballot.

21 Special Polling Stations were established at Jammu, one at Udhampur, and four at Delhi.

Planned, consistent, and targeted interventions to promote voter awareness as part of SVEEP activities have contributed to the noteworthy rise in voter turnout.

Today, people came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency and reaffirmed their faith in democracy and the constitution. I commend the hard work by all the stakeholders for free, fair, peaceful and smooth conduct of the polling. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2024

LG congratulates people on high voter turnout

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha congratulated the people and all the stakeholders on the high voter turnout in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency today.

The Lt Governor posted on his social media account, "Today, people came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency and reaffirmed their faith in democracy and the constitution. I commend the hard work by all the stakeholders for free, fair, peaceful and smooth conduct of the polling".

"It is heartening to see the huge surge in voting percentage in the biggest festival of democracy. I truly appreciate the enthusiasm of the electors and hope to see a historic turnout in the next two phases. I appeal to all to vote without fear and vote with responsibility and pride".