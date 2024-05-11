Within minutes after authorities imposed Section 144 in the poll-bound Pulwama district, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the administration is working to help the proxies of the BJP in Kashmir Valley.

"It is unprecedented in the electoral history of the country that Section 144 has been imposed in the area where polling will be held after 48 hours", Mehbooba said while interacting with media persons at Srinagar.

She further charged the administration with fixing the Lok Sabha elections by selectively targeting and harassing her party and its supporters.

The PDP president alleged that after the recent terror attack in the Surankote area of Poonch district, nearly 60 sixty workers of her party were detained for questioning just to harass them ahead of elections.

"Our workers have been selectively being targetted and harassed to demoralize to help proxies of BJP in the elections", she said, adding, "It appears that the Election Commission of India is trying to repeat 1987 to make entire electoral exercise as farce".

"If authorities have to repeat 1987 elections, then why this drama of elections?", she said and regretted that instead of allowing free and fair elections authorities are working overtime to ensure the victory of BJP's proxies through illegal means.

Election for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat was delayed to help proxies

Within naming the Apni Party, Mehbooba Mufti said that the Election Commission of India has delayed polling on the Anantnag-Lok Sabha seat just to help proxies of the BJP.

"After completion of the elections in Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will openly declare support for their proxy on the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat", she said.

"The election was delayed there only because of their party, the party of suited-booted 'Ikhwans'. They have created political Ikhwans whom they support fully, the whole government machinery supports them," Mufti said.

ECI Guidliens mandate specific SOPs for last 72 hours and last 48 hours. Under Section 126 and Section 130 of Representation of People's Act 1951 and SOPs edition 2 Para 4.1.1, 4.1.2, 4.1.3 mandate issuing of Order under Section 144 CrPC. @ceo_UTJK @diprjk pic.twitter.com/s50x5YdHXb — Deputy Commissioner Pulwama (@dcpulwama) May 11, 2024

Section 144 imposed in poll-bound Pulwama district

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama on Saturday said that restrictions imposed under section 144 in the district have been mandated under the Election Commission of India's specific SOPs for the last 72 and 48 hours for poll campaigning.

In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama made it clear that such orders have been issued by other districts as well.

He said that the ECI guidelines mandate specific SOPs for the last 72 hours and the last 48 hours.

"Under Section 126 and Section 130 of Representation of People's Act 1951 and SOPs edition 2 Para 4.1.1, 4.1.2, 4.1.3 mandate issuing of order under Section 144 CrPC," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner added that such orders have been issued by other districts also who went to polls or are going to polls.

"The restrictions apply to specific activities related to the campaign, being silent period. Restrictions relate to only specified points in order and not general restrictions," he said.

The restrictions, as per the order, shall be effective from 6 pm today till polling day on May 13.

Pulwama district is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which is slated to go to polls on May 13 in the 4th phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.