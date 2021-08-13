Independence Day is an important holiday in India, which ignites the spirit of patriotism in every nook and corner of the country. Now, J&K is already inspiring a sense of patriotic sentiment as the capital city of Srinagar has been adorned with beautiful I-Day hoardings. Wishing citizens of the erstwhile state of J&K, the Srinagar Police and J&K Police have installed hoardings in different parts of the capital with "Happy Independence Day" message.

The prominent hoardings wishing Independence Day to one and all can be seen on a plain white background with the tricolor on it. The hoardings can be seen in busy areas in Srinagar, making it hard to miss. As a result, a glance at these boardings ahead of the grand celebrations ignites a spirit of patriotism in the valley.

Independence Day celebrations in J&K

To mark the 75th Independence Day across Jammu and Kashmir, extensive programmes are scheduled and security takes precedence. Intense security arrangements have been made in and around the venues where I-Day celebrations are to take place in the valley.

The main national flag hoisting and parade will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar where Lt governor, Manoj Sinha will take salute. His advisor, R.R. Bhatnagar will hoist the flag and preside over the main function at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu city.

Flag hoisting, ceremonial parades and cultural programmes are scheduled at all the 20 district headquarters, block and tehsil level offices, educational institutions and Panchayats across J&K on August 15.

Intense security across J&K

Days ahead of August 15, both the main venues in Srinagar and Jammu cities have been taken over by the security forces. All buildings and other structures overlooking these venues have been taken over by the security forces whose sharp shooters are keeping a hawk's eye in and around the two stadia in Srinagar and Jammu.

Aerial surveillance through drones, ground surveillance through human and electronic intelligence has been stepped up this year because of the recent incidents in which the militants had used drones for sabotage etc at sensitive installations.

"Sniffer dogs and men in civvies are deployed at all sensitive installations. All arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the celebrations on August 15 are held smoothly. All vehicles entering Srinagar and Jammu cities and the occupants of these are thoroughly checked while it is being ensured that the common man faces least inconvenience," said a senior police officer.

Traffic has been moving normally in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions while for shops and other establishments, it is business as usual. This is a perceptible departure from the past when an all pervasive fear used to grip the ordinary citizen on these occasions.