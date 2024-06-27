Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has been recognized as a 'World Craft City' by the World Crafts Council (WCC). This recognition is expected to enhance the visibility of Srinagar's crafts on the international stage, opening up new markets and opportunities for artisans.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has been officially recognized as a 'World Craft City' by the World Crafts Council (WCC). This prestigious honor is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent of the city's artisans, whose artistry has earned global acclaim. The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha expressed his heartfelt congratulations on this monumental achievement. He stated, This recognition is a testament to the hard work and exceptional talent of our artisans. It validates their dedication and highlights the cultural richness of Srinagar. We are committed to supporting our artisans and ensuring that this accolade translates into tangible benefits for the community.

The recognition of Srinagar as a World Craft City is a testament to the city's longstanding tradition of excellence in handicrafts and handlooms. The city's crafts are expected to gain enhanced visibility on the international stage, opening up new markets and opportunities for artisans. This global recognition is likely to attract greater investment and funding, aiding in infrastructure development and introducing modern techniques while preserving traditional methods. The transformative impact of this recognition on the sector is expected to foster growth, sustainability, and innovation. Artisans will have access to advanced training programs and workshops, further honing their skills and fostering innovation in their craft. The increase in demand for Srinagar's unique crafts is expected to boost production, leading to job creation and improved livelihoods for artisans and their families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown steadfast support for Jammu and Kashmir's handicraft and handloom sector. He actively promotes the region's handicrafts by presenting souvenirs crafted by J&K artisans to world leaders, thereby enhancing global awareness and appreciation for the craftsmanship and cultural heritage of the region. The World Crafts Council AISBL (WCC-International) is an international non-profit dedicated to fostering the preservation, promotion, and advancement of global craftsmanship and traditional crafts. Founded in 1964, it has been affiliated with UNESCO under 'consultative status (official partnership)' for many years. Its founders include social reformer Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, apart from Aileen Osborn Vanderbilt Webb and Margaret M. Patch.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir had applied for the title back in 2021. The WCC inducted inspections within the city, and based on the evaluation report submitted by the jurors, the designation was approved by the WCL AISBL, Executive Board, and The WCC Sub-committee members. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) played a proactive role in securing the accreditation. During their visit, the jury held an in-depth consultation with KCCI on April 17, 2024, at the School of Design, Kashmir Haat. The KCCI team, led by President Javed Ahmad Tenga and including Junior Vice President Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi, Secretary General Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, and other key members, presented a compelling case for Srinagar's accreditation.

