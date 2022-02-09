The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Praja Foundation and Azim Premji Foundation for making Urban Governance more effective and transforming primary school education in Srinagar city.

In the presence of Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, the MoUs were signed by Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Commissioner; Bijoy Shankar Das, Leader - North Eastern States and Jammu & Kashmir at Azim Premji University and Milind Mhaske, Director Praja Foundation.

The Lt Governor said that the MoU between SMC and Praja foundation aims to empower citizen participation through an enhanced e-Governance system in Srinagar and capacity building programmes for municipal councilors and administration.

Relentless efforts for good urban governance and sustainability in cities to be further strengthened with the cooperation of Praja Foundation, observed the Lt Governor.

Transparency in urban governance

Transparent and participatory processes in urban governance are important for tapping the vast potential, vitality of cities and higher economic growth. Reforms in urban governance will improve urban infrastructure, urban services to poor and help the cities to build on their inherent capacities, the Lt Governor added.

Sinha underlined the need to create smart solutions, smart platforms to form a link between the public and policies to make the process of rapid change a reflection of the needs and aspirations of the people and develop a new self-understanding.