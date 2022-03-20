In the infamous acid throwing incident, a court in Srinagar framed charges against two persons who were arrested for committing this heinous crime.

Three persons including one juvenile were arrested within 24 hours of the shocking acid-throwing incident in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on February 1.

The Srinagar Police has already produced a chargesheet against the accused to ensure speedy justice to the victim.

The two accused were presented before Principal Sessions judge Jawad Ahmad, who framed charges under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reports said. The trial will start at the end of this month.

Srinagar Police files chargesheet against accused

On February 22, Srinagar Police had filed chargesheet against the accused in court so that culprits will get exemplary punishment.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal himself supervised the investigation of the case to ensure speedy justice to the victims.

According to police, when the victim was returning home on February 1, she was followed by the accused who later threw acid on her. The accused ran away from the spot.

Within hours after the incident, Srinagar Police arrested three persons after a girl was attacked with acid in the Eidgah area of the capital city.

According to police, a case under FIR No. 08/2022 U/S 326-A of IPC was registered in Police Station Nowhatta, and the investigation was started immediately.

Within no time SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Bhalwal had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with SP North Raja Zuhaib-JKPS as head and SDPO Khanyar, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Safakadal, and SHO Women PS as its members.

The incident shook the entire Kashmir, particularly Srinagar, and drew widespread condemnation from all sections of society. They have demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.

The victim was sent to a Chennai eye hospital for specialized treatment after the incident. She had recorded her statement, an important piece of documentation that helped the police in filing the charge sheet, before the court.

Charges framed against accused

Quoting advocate Mir Naveed Gul, who represents the victim, a news agency reported that the charges were framed against the accused persons involved in the acid attack on the 24-year-old woman.

"The principal sessions judge, Srinagar, without any delay, listed the matter on an urgent basis. I appreciate the expeditious hearing of the case and the framing of charges," he said. The chargesheet was prepared in a record time of three weeks by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The chargesheet has been filed against three people — Sajjad Altaf Rather, Mohammed Saleem Kumar, and a juvenile, against whom the police want to press charges as an adult because of his involvement in the crime.