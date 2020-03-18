Due to the coronavirus scare, celebrities around the world are in self-quartine and making sure they spend this time with their family. The self social distancing has got them working on things they would never do earlier.

One Pakistani actor who recently got hitched amidst the coronavirus scare is Sridevi's on-screen daughter Sajal Ali who is known for her role in the Bollywood movie 'Mom' Sajal tied the knot with her long term beau Ahad Raza Mir a few days back in Abu Dhabi.

For the unversed, Sajal and Ahad got engaged last year in June and since then her fans have been speculating dates and venues for their impending wedding. The wedding ceremony was a three-day grand yet intimate affair in Abu Dhabi. Their rasm-e-henna (henna ceremony) was held at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

Sajal and Ahad both have posted the first photos from the wedding on their Instagram and this has set their fans and media talking. The stars flew down to Abu Dhabi with close friends and family members. Family members and friends from other countries flew down to Abu Dhabi to be part of this intimate affair.

The destinations selected by Sajal and Ahad was the prestigious landmark locations of Abu Dhabi. If rumours are to be believed they were staying at the ultra-luxurious Emirate Palace Suite that has been the residence for international dignitaries. Their Nikah location Zaya Nurai Island is a luxurious private resort island in Abu Dhabi which was booked for the love birds for a week.

This was the first Pakistani celebrity destination wedding and it seems like Ahad and Sajal have both sets the benchmark really high.

Scroll down for Sajal's wedding pics:

Sajal acted with Sridevi in 'Mom'

Sajal is known for playing the daughter of legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi in the movie Mom. The film showcased a great bind between Late actress Sridevi and Sajal on and off-screen respectively.

Sajal's real mother passed away during the making of this film and Sridevi took care of Sajal as a real mother during this difficult phase of her life. Sajal and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi too share a special bond. Mom went on to be a huge hit and her fans and critics loved the film and her acting. The movie became the fourth highest-earning foreign language film on its release in China in May 2019.

On the professional front, Ahad and Sajal will both be seen next in Indian digital network Zee5's series Dhoop Ki Deewar that will be released digitally in India and the Middle East in the next few months.

While they have only shared a few photos as of now their fans are expecting a lot more photos from their Abu Dhabi wedding soon. International Business Times wishes Ahad and Sajal a very happy married life!