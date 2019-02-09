February 24, 2018 will always be considered as a dark day for Bollywood. On this day, the entire nation woke up to the news of Sridevi's untimely death leaving her legions of fans in a state of shock. According to the Dubai Police, Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. However, her fans have always been raising serious doubts over the cause of her death under mysterious circumstances at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.

A year has passed and according to Hindu calendar, Sridevi's first death anniversary will be observed on February 14 this year. Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor will be soon flying to Chennai where a puja will take place at Sridevi's maternal home.

According to a report in DNA, "Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita, as well as some of the other close family members, will also be present."

A few days after the release of Dhadak, Boney had recounted what he and Sridevi had discussed about Janhvi's debut film before they left for Dubai to attend their nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

After attending the wedding, Sridevi was found dead in a hotel room at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai on the night of February 24. According to the post-mortem report, the Dubai Police had ruled out Sridevi's death as accidental drowning.

Post Sridevi's death, Boney Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor from his first wife Mona Shourie, became the pillars of support for Janhvi and Khushi.

Sridevi was cremated with state honors at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, on February 28. Her ashes first immersed by Boney Kapoor along with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and then in Haridwar.