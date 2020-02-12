Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have reportedly been seeing each other for a while now. On Koffee With Karan, Ishaan had even apologised to Janhvi over Shahid Kapoor's outburst against Arjun Kapoor's comment on Janhvi and Ishaan's relationship. Everything was hunky-dory but it looks like the two young talents have finally decided to end their relationship.

Time and again, both Janhvi and Ishaan have spoken about their bondage and shared how they are so much compatible with each other. But since both have just started off in the industry trying to create their own identity as an actor, they went separate ways. And it was Janhvi who took the first step.

"Just two young ambitious people who need to focus on their careers rather than on love. That's it. Ishaan's attentions were getting too much for Janhvi. It was okay for him to hang around her when they were promoting Dhadak, but when Janhvi was promoting Ghost Stories, Ishaan would land up at the venue, embarrassing the hell out of Janhvi," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently went on a religious trip to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The "Dhadak" actress took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a gamut of photographs from her trip. According to comments on her images, Janhvi trekked it all the way to the top of Tirumala town to make it to the shrine.

The actor took to Instagram stories to share pictures from the trek. The pictures she posted on the photo-sharing website, Janhvi, who is dressed in a white salwar kameez paired with a yellow dupatta, can be seen looking away from the camera and smiling. She captioned it with rainbow and sunshine emojis.

On the acting front, Janhvi has been shooting for two films -- Gunjan Saxena and RoohiAfzaa.

(With IANS Inputs)