Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor was recently trolled on social media for repeating her outfit. The actress now reacted to the trolls with a hilarious response.

Janhvi said that she has not yet earned so much money that she could afford to wear different dresses every day. "'How can they? Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde!" the actress said during a chat show.

She further said that she is not affected by trolls making unpleasant comments on her dressing sense or on her off-screen appearance as she added, "How I look outside the gym isn't really my job."

Several Bollywood actresses are subjected to nasty comments on social media but these women have now mastered the art of ignoring such negativity or giving it back to them with class.

The young star kid had made her debut in Dhadak, which was a remake of Marathi film Sairat. The film was well appreciated by the audience, and Janhvi too got a lot of accolades for her performance.

Janhvi recently had stunned her fans with some pictures on Instagram. She was seen posing in a red dress, and many found her to be a replica of her mother Sridevi.

She is now prepping for her next project titled Kargil Girl, which is based on the life of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.