Trust the Kapoor sisters to surprise you with their fashion statements and the divas never disappoint. Sonam Kapoor's picture and Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram pictures are living proof of that. The divas recently shared their best photos on Insta and as fans, we just can't keep calm.

Flaunting her curves and assets in this refreshing vintage style swimsuit, Sonam shared the picture and wrote, "Flashback to this summer I love vintage style swimsuits they really flatter my curves.. esp @normakamali."

Sonam Kapoor's cousin sister and the latest girl-next-door of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor, too shared a bright picture of herself in a red dress. Reminding us a lot of her late mother, Sridevi, Janhvi looked absolutely flawless in the picture.

On the personal front, Sonam Kapoor is happily married to beau Anand Ahuja and their Insta PDA shows us what happily ever afters are made of. Janhvi, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating Ishan Khatter, while both have been constantly denying it.

Talking about their long distance relationship, Sonam had said in an interview with Times Now, "I think the distance definitely makes the heart fonder. I miss him a lot and I think it's important we both work. It's important for our relationship, as partners. I hope one day we find work in the same country (laughs). I do tell him when I am doing something. Ya, I do take his opinion on...dates! Because obviously, I have to spend time with my husband. So, he and I coordinate on dates."

While Sonam Kapoor will be seen working with Dulquer Salmaan in the movie 'The Zoya Factor', Janhvi is busy shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic.