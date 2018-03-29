It's been more than month since legendary actress Sridevi passed away but the world is yet to get over the loss. After ruling Bollywood in the 80's and 90's, Sridevi returned to the silver screen with English Vinglish in 2012.

And recently, the team of English Vinglish had a reunion. Sumeet Vyas, who played the role of a taxi driver in the film, shared a picture on Instagram with director Gauri Shinde and Mehdi Nebou, who played Sridevi's admirer Laurent in the movie.

The picture will surely make fans miss the talented actress.

Meanwhile, Sumeet, who rose to fame with his stint in web series Permanent Roommates, was last seen in Ribbon alongside Kalki Koechlin. Sumeet will next be seen in Phantom Films' High Jack.

He also has a key role in Veerey Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Rumor has it that Sumeet plays Kareena's love interest in the film. Last year,Sumeet had told IANS: "So, far I can only tell you that I am doing 'Veerey Di Wedding' with Kareena Kapoor. That's the only thing I know about the film and that we start shooting in September. This is definitely something big that I am a part of as mainstream as it can get."

A picture of Sumeet and Kareena from one of the scenes from the film shot in Delhi had surfaced online in October last year. In the image, the actors were seen hugging each other.

Coming to Shinde, she was in a state of disbelief when the news of Sridevi's untimely death broke out. The filmmaker, who made her debut as a director with English Vinglish, shared a picture of Sridevi on Twitter along with the touching caption, "Sri ... I still refuse to believe that I won't be seeing you next week...".