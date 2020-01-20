Priya Prakash Varrier became a sensation overnight thanks to her wink in her debut film Oru Adaar Love. Priya caught everyone's attention. Her followers on social media increased ten times within a few hours. With such immense fame, it was pretty obvious that Priya will get loaded with work. She is soon to make her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow. The film has been caught in a soup with Boney Kapoor because of which it is getting delayed. But that's didn't stop Priya from working on her next project.

Priya Prakash Varrier has a film called Love Hackers in her kitty which will mark her second Bollywood project. The film stars Priya alongside Siddharth Mahajan in lead roles and it is directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. Love Hackers is going to be a crime-thriller that will focus on the problems people face in relation to cybercrime. The actor is going to play the role of a victim who falls prey to cybercrime and how she deals with it. The first schedule of the shooting for this film has been completed. The second schedule started in Mumbai.

Last year, while interacting with the media during the promotion of Sridevi Bungalow, Priya had stated, "As far as working in more Hindi films is concerned, if good offers come my way then I will love to do them." While Sridevi Bungalow couldn't get Priya the fame she expected, Love Hackers may! We shall see.