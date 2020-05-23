The Art of Living Foundations' Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been spreading the word of peace and prosperity, bringing solace to millions of his followers during these testing times in India. In addition to offering his spiritual guidance, Sri Sri has also been at the forefront of making valuable donations to the community - and that's not just in India.

Sri Sri donates PPEs

The wellness guru's humanitarian foundation recently donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline workers in the New York hospitals and nursing homes, who have been trying to help COVID-19 patients in these dire situations. Sri Sri's thoughtful gesture received a special congressional recognition from US Rep. Tom Suozzi, who represents New York's 3rd Congressional District including parts of Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

"On behalf of the constituents of the Third Congressional District of New York, thank you for helping to keep out frontline workers safe. By donating much-needed PPE to hospitals and nursing homes across Long Island, you have made a positive impact on our community. I wish you all the best in your future endeavours," a letter of appreciation signed by Suozzi reads.

Shortage of PPE supplies

One of the best defences frontline workers can have while fighting the deadly coronavirus is ample supply of PPE, which can be worn while treating infected patients. Some hospitals have reported shortage of PPEs and frontline workers have even warned the Congress about the risks of lack of PPEs.

The United States is the worst-hit country from the coronavirus pandemic. There have been more than 1.64 million confirmed cases so far, with over 96,000 deaths, which is the highest compared to any country in the world.