In a historic moment of pride, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, an esteemed Indian spiritual master and humanitarian leader, has achieved a remarkable honor. He is the first and only spiritual leader to receive proclamations from 30 cities in the US and Canada, officially designating a day to celebrate Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day. The latest two cities bestowing this recognition are Howard County, Maryland, and the state of Texas. These proclamations pay tribute to the tireless efforts of The Art of Living, under Gurudev's guidance, in promoting peace, joy, conflict resolution, environmental stewardship, and community unity in an increasingly divided world.

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, acknowledged Gurudev's deep-rooted convictions, mentioning how he and his followers have ventured into war-torn regions, counseled hardened prisoners, and successfully reconciled seemingly irreconcilable differences.

Likewise, Howard County, Maryland, hailed Gurudev as a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, peace envoy, and an internationally recognized change-maker. In a society torn apart by polarization and isolation, Gurudev's endeavors aim to foster unity, hope, and self-renewal on both individual and societal levels.

The cities of Howard County, Texas, and Birmingham have each declared a specific day in July as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day, recognizing the significant contributions of the spiritual leader and his organization in positively transforming lives through spirituality and service.

During his visit, Gurudev was warmly welcomed in these cities, where he addressed thousands of seekers from diverse backgrounds, races, and genders. Through powerful meditations, he led them on an inner journey of self-discovery. Additionally, the launch of his book, 'Notes for the Journey Within,' provided sincere seekers with answers to timeless questions about spirituality and daily living.

Just last month, the US County of Allegheny became the 28th city to honor Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his outstanding humanitarian efforts in promoting peace and resolving conflicts. The citation commended his initiatives to unite diverse communities through volunteerism and social projects, contributing to the reduction of inner-city violence and crime.

Gurudev's tour of the US coincides with the upcoming grand World Culture Festival, scheduled to take place between September 29 and October 1, 2023. This event, led by Gurudev, promises to be one of the largest gatherings for peace and celebration of cultural diversity, hosted at the iconic National Mall in Washington DC.