Actress Sri Reddy, who is known for courting controversies, has made it clear that she is all set to plunge into politics and will soon announce the party she is going to join. She also said that late actress-turned-politician TN Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is her role model.

A Facebook post about her alleged relationship with Udhayanidhi Stalin created a lot of buzz on social media. In the post, she accused DMK chief Stalin's son of cheating her after spending time with her at a star hotel in Hyderabad. The controversial actress held a press meet to clear the air on Saturday.

Relationship with Udhaynidhi Stalin

Sri Reddy said that the post was not shared from her verified handle. "I want to clarify that there are a lot of fake profiles on my name and I have never said anything against Udhaynidhi Stalin. I am talking about all this openly because I am going to enter politics in Tamil Nadu. I just want to serve the poor through my political career," 123Telugu quoted the actress as saying.

Meanwhile, Sri Reddy, who is settled down in Chennai, slammed the reports that she was joining the DMK party. "No! One thing for sure that I am foraying into politics. But I can't reveal whether it is with a local or national political party. The announcement will come soon from the party chiefs. But definitely not in Andhra," Deccan Chronicle quoted her as saying.

It is known that Sri Reddy often speaks good things about late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Talking about her, the actress said, "Jayalalithaa is my role model. I am inspired by her life both as an actress and politics. I might end up crying if I talk more about her because that's the kind of emotional connect I have with her. I am joining politics with good intent."