Actress Sri Reddy was fuming over director Teja's comment on local artistes and called his latest release Sita starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Kajal Aggarwal a flop movie at the box office.

Director Teja, who released his film Sita on May 24, made a controversial statement on Telugu artistes during its promotion. In an interview, he apparently said that his movie were not becoming hit at the box office as he was encouraging local talents, which may not impress viewers. His comment came after he was asked about roping in Punjabi beauty Kajal Aggarwal for the film.

Sri Reddy, who has been fighting for local talents for a year, was upset with the opinion of Teja. She took to her Facebook page to slam the director. She asked him why Tollywood is only bringing heroines from Bollywood, but not heroes too. She also said that the reason for the failure of his films is not local artistes, but his thoughts, which are not striking chord with the film goers.

Sri Reddy wrote, "Dir teja garu,I respect u whole heartedly, but I didn't like your answer about local artist encouragement, that's what you are not getting hits it seems.. why tollywood is not importing heroes from Bollywood then, dnt give cheap answers in ur interviews..sita is a flop movie okay..I think people are not liking your thoughts..close your shutters.."

It should be recalled here that Teja was the first filmmaker to extend his support to Sri Reddy, when she alleged that she was harassed by the producers and directors in Tollywood. He had assured her to offer roles in his projects with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Venkatesh. In a video message, he had said that it was the moral responsibility of every filmmaker and he requested them to help her.

But later, Sri Reddy had said that after she revealed the dark secrets of industry, Suresh Babu's family wanted to silence her through the the help of director Teja, by offering her roles in his upcoming film. She had said, "Not only Ram Gopal Varma, but Teja was also involved in the settlement. Teja advised me to accept the money and end the entire issue of Abhiram Daggubati."