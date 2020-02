Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is on a five-day visit to New Delhi, India attended the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Sri Lankan PM also held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Rajapaksa arrived here on Friday on his five-day visit to India.

During his first overseas visit since his brother Gotabaya was elected President in November last year, Rajapaksa would hold talks on a number of key areas including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister will also have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind later on today.