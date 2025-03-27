Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 TN fishermen, seize mechanised boat

The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday arrested 11 fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

According to officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, the arrested fishermen were taken to the Kangesuthurai Naval Camp in Sri Lanka. One mechanised fishing boat was also seized during the operation.

This latest arrest comes on the heels of another incident where 13 Tamil fishermen, previously detained in January, were released and returned to Chennai late Wednesday night.

Among them was 27-year-old Senthamizh from Karaikal, who sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg during the arrest when the Sri Lankan Navy opened fire. He was treated in Sri Lanka and, upon arrival in Chennai, was immediately taken by ambulance to MGM Private Hospital in Aminjikarai for further medical care.

The group, which hailed from Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal, had been arrested on January 27 after their two fishing boats were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Both boats were seized at the time.

Since the beginning of 2025, Sri Lankan authorities have apprehended 119 Indian fishermen and seized 16 fishing boats, intensifying tensions between the two nations.

Fishermen's associations in Tamil Nadu are voicing growing concern over these repeated arrests. V.P. Sesuraja, a fishermen's leader, highlighted the financial strain on the families of those detained, who are often unable to afford the heavy fines levied by Sri Lanka. He said that fear now grips many fishing communities, with some fishermen reluctant to go to sea.

Various fishermen groups across the state are planning large-scale protests. Antony John, a leader from one such association, announced that a coordinated demonstration is being planned across all coastal districts. He urged the Union government to act decisively to secure the release of detained fishermen, recover impounded boats, and establish a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to prevent such incidents.

Fishermen's associations have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for urgent diplomatic intervention to end mid-sea arrests and safeguard the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Rajagopal C.M., a fishermen's representative from Thangachimadam, criticised the lack of government action, stating that many Indian fishermen remain in Sri Lankan prisons, leaving their families in distress. He also noted that since 2018, approximately 270 Indian trawlers have been impounded, severely impacting the livelihoods of fishermen.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reiterated the need for strong diplomatic efforts to prevent future arrests and ensure the safety and security of Tamil fishermen. He emphasised that resolving this long-standing issue is vital for the survival and well-being of the fishing community.

