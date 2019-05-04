Sri Lankan Army chief Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has confirmed Kerala connection in Easter blasts that claimed the lives of 253 people. It should be noted that this is for the first time that an official from Sri Lanka is confirming Kerala's key role in triggering the blasts. The Army commander revealed that the terrorists who took part in the suicide blasts had travelled to various parts of India including Kerala for training purposes.

"They had gone to India, Kashmir, Bangalore, Kerala state. Those are the information available with us. Possibly for some sort of training or to make some more links towards the other organizations outside the country," Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake told BBC World.

The Easter blasts in Sri Lanka was carried out by a group of nine terrorists. After the serial bomb blasts, Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena had blamed the security establishment for failing to act accordingly even after receiving warnings from India about a possible terrorist attack.

Mahesh Senanayake also admitted receiving warnings from Indian intelligence agencies.

"Situations and military intelligence on a different direction and the others were different and there was a gap that everybody could see today," added Senanayake.

In the meantime, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in India are busy demolishing ISIS sleeper cells operating from the nation. A few weeks back, the NIA arrested Riyas Aboobacker, an alleged ISIS terrorist from Muthalamada, Kerala. Upon questioning, investigative officers learned that Riyas Aboobacker was apparently planning to conduct a series of blasts in Kerala.

Riyas Aboobacker has also apparently confessed that he was planning to conduct a suicide blast during the time of Thrissur Pooram.

A couple of days back, police had also seized a car which displayed the image of global terrorist Osama bin Laden in its rear side.