Fullish ball on the stumps was clipped away towards mid-wicket, a run taken and Sri Lanka scripted history. An unfancied side, bruised and battered with injuries, regular captain sacked before the tour, coach stripped off selection duties during the tour, not only upset the applecart but absolutely demolished it. Yet, two games later they become the first side from the subcontinent to win a series in South Africa. An 8-wicket win against a marauding bowling lineup is one for the ages, perhaps the win which could turn a corner as far as Sri Lankan cricket is concerned.

It was all so beautifully set-up -- a stunning first day, another batting collapse, lead conceded and then Suranga Lakmal popped up to take 4 wickets and Sri Lanka needed 197 to clinch the series. It was a familiar tale at the top with Thirrimanne and Karunaratne departing early. But just when the cat was about to set foot among the pigeons, two young men in Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando forged a 100-run stand for the third wicket, it was the first in the series and they were not conquered.

Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka's series-winning captain: "It's really a great feeling. Not easy when you come to South Africa and win a series. Lot of hard work, we did really well, enjoyed a lot and that's why we created history. I think the tours of New Zealand and Australia were really tough, we learnt a lot. The players wanted to do better for the team and for themselves. They realised what to do and what not to do, and that's why we are here."

This is how Twitter reacted to this marvellous achievement:

? HISTORIC WIN FOR SRI LANKA ?



Unbeaten fifties from Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis on the third morning help the visitors register their first ever Test series victory in South Africa.#SAvSL SCORECARD ⏬https://t.co/dkczebcheC pic.twitter.com/NCtu2hr1Z3 — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2019

This is the first century partnership of the series. Just beyond ridiculous from these two. What a time to do it. #SAvSL — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) February 23, 2019

Well done to @CHathurusinghe @KusalJPerera @KusalMendis1 and the rest of the guys for creating such a pleasant script and getting involved in this historic moment #HistoryatPE #SAvSL — Ishraq Hussain (@ishraq_hussain) February 23, 2019