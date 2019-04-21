This Easter Sunday (April 21), Sri Lanka woke up to a series of explosions at churches and hotels in the country. Over 200 people have been reportedly killed, and more than 600 injured in the deadliest terror attack in recent times in the island nation.

The Sri Lankan police confirmed that terrorists attacked three churches and three hotels, including the Shangri-la hotel in Kingsbury, Colombo, and the St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade. The church attacks occurred around 9 am when devotees had gathered for mass on the occasion of Easter Sunday.

Bollywood celebrities condemned the Sri Lanka blasts, in messages on Twitter. Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez, who was Miss Sri Lanka and is now an established actress in Bollywood, tweeted, "Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop!"

Other Bollywood celebrities like directors Madhur Bhandarkar and Kunal Kohli, actors Vivek Oberoi and Siddharth, actresses Swara Bhasker and Huma Qureshi also expressed shock and grief over the serial blasts in Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the "horrific" incident.

Cricketer Virat Kohli also condemned the blasts, saying, "Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka."

Madhur Bhandarkar said on Twitter, "It's a extremely shameful act of terrorism to attack innocent civilians. My heartfelt condolences to the one who lost their lives and praying for the safety of everyone affected in #SriLanka. Stay Strong!"

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in #SriLanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists. My sincere prayers with the victims and their families. We are all with you #SriLanka. Please stay safe."

Huma Qureshi expressed sadness, saying, "What a sad day !! To attack families and children going to church on #EasterSunday ??!!! This is terrible ... what is happening to our world ??? #SriLanka."

Siddharth tweeted, "What a tragic Easter Sunday. The devil knows no mercy. To attack families and children when they are most vulnerable... This is beyond comprehension. #PrayForSriLanka."

Director Kunal Kohli said, "Heart goes out to the people of #srilanka. Another cowardly terrorist attack. #Wearewithyousrilanka 80 Injured In Six Blasts In Sri Lanka Churches And Hotels On Easter."

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tweeted, "While condemning the serial bomb attack in #Colombo, we express our solidarity with the people of #SriLanka and the families of the victims. Let's pray that they have the strength to move through this tough time."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Sri Lanka. He said on Twitter, "Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Heartbreaking & tragic news from #SriLanka Curses upon the monsters who carried out this inhumanity! On a joyous festive day! What is the world coming to????? Prayers & strength to the victims & families.. #SriLankaTerrorAttack."