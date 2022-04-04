The 12th match of the Tata IPL 2022 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad facing off against Lucknow Super Giants on 4th April at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be squaring off against Lucknow Super Giants for the first time in the twelfth match of this season of the Tata IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently placed at the bottom of the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Lucknow Super Giants is currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad played one game in this season of the Tata IPL where they failed to win that game while Lucknow Super Giants played two matches in this season where they managed to win one game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad played their last game against Rajasthan Royals where they lost the game by 61 runs. Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar smashed 57 runs and 40 runs respectively for Sunrisers Hyderabad in that game. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants played their last game against Chennai Super Kings where they won the game by 6 wickets. Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis scored 61 runs and 55 runs respectively for Lucknow Super Giants in that game. Both the teams have a good number of exciting players and this promises to be a terrific contest between these two sides.

Pitch Report: The DY Patil ground has a pitch that confers reasonable bounce to the bowlers but often it stays true. We can expect matches that produce scores in the vicinity of 160-170 as a standard fare. Overall, it is a surface that has help on offer for both the departments throughout the game.

Here are some of the important stats ahead of highly anticipated clash:

63 – Runs scored by KL Rahul in his last four innings against SRH, at a strike rate of just 90.

1 – This will be SRH's first IPL match at DY Patil Stadium.

1 – KL Rahul needs one more fifty to reach 50 fifties in T20 cricket.

3 – Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only 3 of their last 16 IPL matches.

41.22 – Quinton de Kock averages 41.22 against SRH in IPL, which is the second-highest of any overseas player against them (minimum: 10 innings), next to Kieron Pollard.

Probable squad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera