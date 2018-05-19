Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have traveled to Uppal to take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second match of Saturday's Indian Premier League (IPL) double-header.

When is SRH vs KKR and how to watch it live

The IPL 2018 tie on Saturday, May 19 will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports Select 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

SRH vs KKR - IPL 2018 preview

The Knight Riders, who are sitting on the third spot with 14 points from 13 matches, are likely to be booted out of the tournament if they lose Saturday's outing in Hyderabad, due to their inferior Net Run Rate when to compared to that of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Nonetheless, KKR is heading into the encounter on a high note after having won back-to-back matches against the Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on May 12 and 15, respectively.

Openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn were in fine form on batter-friendly wickets in the last two matches. Skipper Dinesh Karthik chipped in with crucial contributions and played the finisher's role to perfection.

However, the in-form KKR batting unit will be tested on what is expected to be a slow wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The likes of Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan have been quite effective at the venue throughout the season.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers would want to get back to winning ways before heading into Tuesday's Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium. It can be noted that Kane Williamson's men lost their last two outings against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and RCB on May 13 and 17, respectively.

SRH's bowling unit was taken to the cleaners by both CSK and RCB. However, the return of Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for their Bengaluru clash, will provide the much-needed firepower to their attack.

SRH vs KKR - Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: Kane Williamson(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami(w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav

