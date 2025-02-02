Sreeleela has created a sensation with her dance moves in every film and has gained huge appreciation for her dance moves in the songs Kurchini Martapetti and Kissik song. Much before that, she went on a signing spree and went on doing multiple films.

Though her dance moves are appreciated, she has been featured in a series of flops and has been hugely criticized for her acting skills. Due to all this, Sreleela turned choosy with her scripts.

After she was featured in the song Kissik, shaking her leg with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actress was bombarded with opportunities, and she was in a hurry again to sign new films.

Sreeleela has hiked her fee yet again, and she is working without taking any breaks. She is concerned about taking up every project that comes her way, and she is unable to balance the dates and complete the work on time.

She is yet to complete Ustaad Bhagath Singh with Pawan Kalyan. According to the latest news, Sreleela, who is part of Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara has allocated a few days for the film and the makers are unable to plan upcoming schedules due to her unavailability going further. She has given bulk dates for a Tamil film Parasakthi which has Sivakarthikeyam Ravi Mohan and Atharva.

Watch the teaser here:

The team, which has planned its schedule, is finding it tough to make changes as the film has already been delayed and the producer is unable to plan the release. Sreeleela has already shot for 12 days for the Ravi Teja film. Besides this, she has Akkineni Akhil's film which is again under the same banner Sithara Entertainments.

She also has a Hindi film in the pipeline and it marks her Bollywood debut with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

With too many projects that the actress has committed to, with no clarity on the timelines, besides her exams and education, a huge mess around her dates is created and delaying the shoots. If she continues to do this, she might lose many potential opportunities, which will have a mark on her career.