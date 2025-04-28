There's a lot of love and happiness filling Sreeleela's home these days. The young star introduced a beautiful new addition to her family — a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Sreeleela shared a series of heartwarming pictures where she can be seen cradling and kissing the little one. She called it the "addition to the house, invasion of the hearts," and playfully added that there's going to be "more suffocating smothering" from her side — a glimpse of just how much affection the little girl has already brought into her life.

While many were surprised, Sreeleela's gesture didn't come as a shock to those who know her better. Back in 2022, she had also adopted two differently-abled children, Guru and Shobhitha, from an orphanage. It's clear that for Sreeleela, fame and success have only made her heart bigger. Even as she embraces this beautiful new chapter personally, her professional journey is also reaching exciting new heights.

After charming audiences nationwide with her performance in the blockbuster Pushpa 2 — especially her vibrant appearance in the hit song "Kissik" alongside Allu Arjun — Sreeleela is all set to step into Bollywood.

The actress will soon make her Hindi film debut opposite Kartik Aaryan, under the direction of celebrated filmmaker Anurag Basu which is rumored to be Aashiqui 3. The film is described as a musical love story — a genre that perfectly suits Sreeleela's natural charm and lively screen presence. There are also reports that she will also be a part of a Maddock Films project opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Speaking about her big Bollywood break in a recent interview, Sreeleela couldn't hide her excitement. "I feel incredibly grateful to be part of this team. Working with Anurag Basu sir and Kartik Aaryan is truly special. 2025 is shaping up to be a year of new beginnings," she shared.

The film is expected to go on floors soon, with a release targeted for late 2025. Industry buzz suggests that Sreeleela's role will allow her to showcase not just her acting skills, but also her dancing talents — something her South Indian fans have always loved her for.