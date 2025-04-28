In a surprising twist that has caught movie lovers off guard, advertising genius Prakash Varma has delivered a stunning acting performance in Thudarum, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with none other than Mohanlal.

In Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy, Varma steps into the complex role of CI George Mathan, a character who starts off warm and supportive but slowly reveals a chilling darker side. His performance has been so gripping that many viewers feel he almost overshadowed Mohanlal in key scenes — something very few would have thought possible.

The casting itself was an interesting journey. Reports say Moorthy was looking for a fresh face to break the usual rhythm of police characters seen on screen. After multiple auditions and discussions with established actors, it was Prakash Varma's raw screen presence that convinced the team he was the right fit.

Varma brings a layered performance — not loud, not flashy — but deeply unsettling in its quiet menace. Audiences have been quick to flood social media with praise, calling his portrayal "unexpectedly powerful" and "a perfect counter to Mohanlal's towering presence."

Who is Prakash Varma?

Prakash Varma is not a new name in the creative world. Many know him as the man who made Vodafone's adorable ZooZoos a household name across India during the IPL season. As the founder of Nirvana Films, his creative vision has shaped some of the most memorable ad campaigns for brands like Cadbury and Incredible India.

It's not every day that an ad filmmaker known for 30-second stories jumps into a two-hour narrative and leaves such a strong impact. But then again, Prakash Varma has always been a storyteller — just in different formats.

Prakash Varma's cinematic journey has just begun, and it already looks very promising.

The film is also making waves at the box office, nearing the ₹70 crore mark in its opening weekend. Released on April 25, Thudarum opened to packed houses across Kerala. The first-day collection itself stood at a strong ₹5.25 crore, and by the second day, the momentum only grew bigger. Reports show that the film pulled in between ₹7 to ₹8 crore on Day 2, with Kerala's three-day total reaching nearly ₹20 crore.

In the UAE, where Malayalam cinema always finds a strong audience, Thudarum created magic, collecting over ₹13 crore in just two days. More than 1.3 lakh people rushed to theatres to watch the thriller unfold on the big screen.

The film's occupancy rates jumped sharply too — a 71% rise was recorded on Day 2 compared to Day 1 — a clear sign that word-of-mouth is working in its favor. Fans, critics, and casual viewers alike are coming together to call Thudarum a must-watch thriller.

As Thudarum moves into its next week, the industry is watching closely. If the pace continues, the film could soon cross ₹90 crore and cement its place as one of the top hits of the year.