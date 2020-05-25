If once pigeons were used to send messages to dear ones before the invention of telephones and e-mails, they have now seemingly well- proven their espionage skills too!

In a dubious environment, a pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, was captured along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. According to the officials, the pigeon was carrying a "coded message" on its foot.

The bird, found coming from the Pakistan side was captured by the residents of Manyari village in Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into the village side.

The security agencies are now working on decoding the coded message left on the bird.

"The villagers handed over the pigeon (to the local police station) yesterday. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it and a probe is on," said Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua Shailendra Mishra.