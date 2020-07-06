Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turns 35 on Monday, July 6, and due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the RamLeela actor will be celebrating his special day at home with wife Deepika Padukone by his side. Bollywood celebrities and fans have already been flooding his social media pages with birthday wishes.

Also known for his bold style statements, Ranveer has an expensive taste. In fact, everything that he sports usually comes with an insane price tag.

According to a report in The Hindu, the '83 actor had once shared his concept of luxury. Calling himself a 'fakir artiste', he had said: "I understand all too well what to attach value to in life. The fakir artiste in me doesn't need anything but the sun and some good music. However, there is also a spoilt brat in me who loves to indulge in the finer things in life. Sipping on a glass of good wine is pretty much an unmatched experience."

On his birthday, let's take a look at some of the insanely expensive items owed by the talented actor.

Franck Muller watch:

Ranveer is the brand ambassador of Franck Muller watches and owns a huge collection of watches from this brand. Out of all, the actor loves to sport one of their rarest and exclusive timepieces - Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 64716. The cost of the watch is whopping Rs 2.6 crores. Wondering what makes it so expensive? Well, it's being made of white gold and is also covered in tiny diamonds. Even the numbers on the dial are covered in diamonds. Phew!

Ariel Vintage Motorcycle:

It's quite rare to find Ariel Vintage Motorcycle in India, in fact, there are only three or four bikes of this brand and one of them is owned by Ranveer. According to the report, the makers of the film Lootera (2013) gifted him the bike as a token of appreciation. The exclusive motorcycle was also seen in the movie. It is estimated that the price of Ariel Vintage Motorcycle is Rs 7 lakhs.

Mercedes Benz GLS:

Ranveer owns a Mercedes Benz GLS, which is a customised one. On several occasions, he is seen driving his proud possession in the streets of Mumbai. The price of Mercedes Benz GLS is estimated to be around Rs 1.6 crore.

Aston Martin Rapide:

On his 32nd birthday, Ranveer gifted himself his first sports car an Aston Martin Rapide. Quite often, he is spotted travelling in his super expensive car, which is priced in India at Rs 3.88 crore (ex-showroom).

Jaguar XJL:

Not just Aston Martin and Mercedes, the Padmaavat actor also has another luxury car in his garage. The price of Jaguar XJL is reportedly Rs 99.56 lakh.

Gucci Reversible Wool Coat:

Given that Deepika Padukone's husband has a quirky style sense, he once sported a Gucci's Reversible Wool Coat for one of his airport appearances. This coat alone costs Rs 3.2 lakh.