Probably the worst kept secret in Bollywood industry is that the actors have little privacy when it comes to their personal lives. Being a superstar, after all, can have its adverse effects as well.

Just ask Deepika Padukone who has been under the scanner due to her 'RK' tattoo while she was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress was madly in love with Ranbir, and therefore she decided to get his initials inked on the backside of her neck.

Although after the duo parted ways, Deepika was questioned time and again about the same tattoo, which she had to modify after some time, however, due to persistent problems, DeePee decided to remove it once and for all.

Moreover, she's not the only actress whose tattoo got the people talking, here are 5 Bollywood celebs who got inked but their tattoos instead led to various controversies.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's 'RK' tattoo for her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor created a lot of buzz in the tinsel town. She was madly in love with Ranbir and carved a tattoo with his initials on her neck to proclaim DeePee's love for Kapoor to the world but the duo eventually split.

Speaking about the 'RK' tattoo, Padukone had once said on a chat show that the tattoo is what she really felt about and it definitely isn't something that she regrets. She had even mentioned that she didn't think about taking it off. Further, she said that media may say things like, 'she has lasered it', 'she has changed it' and all kinds of things, but the tattoo is very much there.

However, the 34-year-old diva got her tattoo modified post her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, where the letter 'K' was changed into a flower design and later got the tattoo permanently removed.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut is no doubt a badass actress when it comes to speaking her mind out and taking a bold stand against any issue in the industry. And her 'Warrior Angel' tattoo signifies the same kind of poise and grace she happens to have in reel and real life. A glorious winged sword and a cherubic angel are inked on the back of her neck

Miss Ranaut never shy away to show her straight forward and outspoken nature which was recently seen when she took a bold stand for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talked about nepotism and how it took away his life.

The actress openly spoke about the facts that might bring him into depression and compelled Sushant to commit suicide. In fact, it was Kangana who brought the word Nepotism in front of the public and the fact that it rules the Bollywood industry.

Ranbir Kapoor

The handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor is known for his 'Carefree' attitude and never takes the baggage of what people say and think about him. Ranbir's tattoo on his right wrist speaks something similar about his carefree nature.

The 37-year-old actor's tattoo says 'Aawara' which actually was a tribute to his grandfather Raj Kapoor for the classic 1951 movie Aawara. However, it speaks a lot about him as the young lad holds a reputation for being someone who lives his life on his own terms and the tattoo definitely makes sense.

Also, It is awesome that he respects his grandparents so much!

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's tattoo for his ladylove Kareena Kapoor became an overnight talk of the town as it was the first time any actor did that to express his love. Saif got the tattoo inked soon after the duo started dating each other and he never shies away to flaunt it. It was a rather bold way of confessing his love publicly.

The chhote nawab's tattoo had 'Kareena' written on his forearm in the Devanagari script which looks quite stylish. Saif and Kareena are now happily married couple and in fact, are one of the hottest and popular couples in Bollywood today.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne

Another couple who choose to get a tattoo to express their love for each other was Hrithik Roshan and his wife Sussanne. However, now it seems that it was not a very wise move as their relationship is on the verge of ending.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne got a star tattooed on their forearm to show their strong bond. Although after their official separation, Sussanne got their symbols of love altered. She has not only altered the star but also got another line inked with it, "Follow Your Sunshine".

Also, Hrithik had another tattoo of his wife's name written on his left wrist which was a beautiful surprise for her. But now, even after the duo's separation, Hrithik has given no indications of making any alterations to his tattoos, which are a sign of his love for Sussanne.