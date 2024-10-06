Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav have called it quits. The popular splitsvilla couple has parted ways. The duo shared an identical note on social media revealing the reason for their breakup. The two maintained that they want to focus on their careers and their individual self. Pallak maintained that the two started their relationship as friends and would continue being that.

The breakup announcement

Nikhil wrote, "With a heavy heart, Pallak and I have decided to part ways. We are no longer in a relationship, though we still have love, respect, and best wishes for each other. We are taking time to reflect on ourselves and our careers. Nikhil & Pallak (sic)."

Pallak also took to social media and wrote, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. I hope you understand & continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Pallak & Nikhil (sic)." The two didn't win Splitsvilla but because of their chemistry became quite famous.

The duo doled out major couple goals and the internet were obsessed with them. The news of their breakup has shocked their fans and followers but the fact that there is no ill will between them will give their fans some solace. The news of Nikhil and Pallak's breakup comes amid the murmur around Siwet Tomar and Anicka Sharma having broken up.

Siwet and Anicka were also one of the most fiery and adorable couples of the show. While the two never hesistated in indulging in some PDA, they have stopped posting any such videos or reels together in the last few days. Is there another breakup announcement coming our way? Remains to be seen.