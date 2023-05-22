In a shocking piece of news, Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his home today. The actor was found dead in his bathroom on the 11th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai. Aditya was rushed to the hospital by his friend and the building's watchman but he was pronounced brought dead.

His work

As per various news channels, drug overdose is said to be the alleged reason behind his death. The actor, model, photographer was said to be partying with his friends a night before the incident happened. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Krantiveer. He was also seen in shows like - Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others. He was also seen in a number of ad shows.

An influencer

Aditya was a regular at page 3 parties and events. He had also launched many fresh faces and was closely associated with casting work as well. Aditya had also turned entreprenuer by launching his products in the market, some of which had gained momentum in the commercial space. Aditya's death has left many from the industry in a state of shock.