If you thought that last Friday's episode of Splitsvilla 12 was full of twists and turns with Piyush and Aahana becoming an ideal match and a confession of love between Shrey and Priyamvada, this week's episode was even more shocking which came with a surprise dome session followed by an unexpected elimination.

As Bhavin makes a grand entry into the villa with 6 girls by his side, the wild-card entrant tries to infuse a sort of confusion about Bhavya into everyone's mind. And he tells everyone that he likes Hridiya and she could be his ideal match.

In Splitsvilla 12 Bae Watch session, Bhavin, as a wild-card entrant, gets a special power to dump any one girl from performing in the physical task. He dumps Soundarya right after she says that she doesn't feel Bhavin could be her ideal match. The task involved both boys and girls wherein all girls or boys will enter in a circle and try to get the ball out of the ring. Then hit the caricatures of the boys and break their teeth to eliminate their chances of performing in the task.

Jinal and Loka perform exceptionally well in the task and emerge victorious along with Uday, hence, earning themselves an advantage over other Splitsvillans. Meanwhile, Shrey and Priyamvada confess their love each other once again and say that even if they don't perform, they could explore their new connection and survive.

On the other hand, Bhavin tells Alfez that Bhavya had called him 'papa ki pari' which makes the group confront Bhavya the next moment. And soon the entire Splitsvillans turn against Bhavya and a heated argument takes place inside the villa.

Amid the tension, Rannvijay calls for a surprise dome session wherein Uday and Loka get a special advantage to choose any girl of their choice to go in front of the villa. While Uday chooses Alice, Loka chooses Jinal. The unsafe splitsvillans choose Loka and Jinal to in front of Oracle. If they become an ideal match, Hridiya will leave the villa as they had voted her out. And if they don't become an ideal match, one of them will leave the villa which the Chosen Ones - Ashish and Miesha decide.

Oracle tells Loka and Jinal that they are not an ideal match and the chosen ones dump Jinal returning Loka a favour by saving him for helping them win the previous task.

