Surely, there's going to be a series of arguments between several splitsvillans who went on to abuse each other at the previous dome session either for betraying them or playing dirty games. And since things are not so well between former ideal match Piyush and Aahna with Arshiya's re-entry, they are just going to turn worse inside the villa.

In tonight's episode of MTV Splitsvilla 11, Aahna and Piyush will again be seen confronting each other about their alleged affair while Arshiya listening to every single thing in the same room. Piyush, once again, asks Aahna to speak out loud about how he had given her hopes that he was serious about her. Aahna tries to pull back her words while narrating what had happened between them, she snaps back at Piyush saying that her family watches the show.

On the other hand, Bhavya and Hridiya will be seen locking horns after their argument at the dome session. As Bhavin tries to tell Bhavya that he was trying to be friends with her, Bhavya tells him that Hridiya has been manipulating his emotions only for the game sake. Hridiya gets mad at her and hurls abuses mocking her dressing style by calling her wardrobe malfunction.

Meanwhile, in today's Bae Watch session, the two ideal matches - Priyamvada and Shrey and Alfez and Aaradhna - will go one on one against each other in a physical task and beat the hell out of each other to win the task. The losing couple will no longer remain an ideal match and will directly land in the unsafe zone.

