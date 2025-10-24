Tollywood superstar Prabhas turned 46 today, and social media is flooded with wishes from celebrities and fans. But the biggest wish and surprise came from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who dropped a special birthday gift that fans didn't see coming!

To mark the superstar's special day, Sandeep Vanga released a thrilling 'sound story' which is an announcement teaser for their much-awaited film, Spirit.

The nearly two-minute-long clip delves deeper into the dark world of Spirit

It opens with Prakash Raj's commanding voice, "Ye kaun hai? Ye tera parade ground nahi hai. Walk fast." ("Who is this? This isn't your parade ground. Walk fast.")

A voice responds, "Sir IPS officer hai sir. Academy topper hai." Prakash Raj's character says, "Yahan alphabets nahi chalte hain. Only numbers. Khali takhti do isko. Details likho aur left right centre har angle se photo nikalo. Suna hai iske baare mein. Vardi pahne ya nahi, tevar chadha ke rakhta hai. Conduct issues ke wajah se ek baar terminate bhi hua hai. Dekhte hain is kaidi uniform mein kitni garmi dikhayega."

(Alphabets don't work here, only numbers. Give him a blank slate. Write down the details and take his photos from left, right, centre, and every angle. I've heard about this one. Uniform or not, he always carries an attitude. He was even terminated once for conduct issues. Let's see how much fire he shows now in a prisoner's uniform.)"

Another voice asks, "Kaidi uniform kya hai, sir? Ye toh remand period hai." ("Prisoner's uniform, sir? But this is just the remand period.")

To which Raj replies, "Shut up.. I hate civilian costumes in my compound. It has to be either khakhis or kaidis. Saare kapde utaar do aur bhejo isko medical test ke liye."

Prabhas says, "Mister Superintendent, bachpan se meri ek buri aadat hai. Right from my childhood, I just have one bad habit..."

Fans react

With Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role, fans are already hoping his career gets a massive revival, very much like Bobby Deol's post-Animal success.

Fans were initially ecstatic after hearing the teaser, but their excitement quickly turned to disappointment as they waited for visuals that never came. However, Sandeep played it smart, with the teaser being entirely a voice-over, featuring gripping and intense dialogues from the film's cast, leaving fans curious.

The powerful dialogue delivery by Prabhas and his intense baritone impressed many but was also a let-down in many ways.

One user wrote, "As much as I disagree with the kind of views and character #SandeepReddyVanga tries to present, I can't help but be interested in this. Man knows how to present his movies and build hype. Didn't really like Animal, let's see if this surprises."

Another said, "I was waiting for the video till last..?"

A third comment read, "Vivek Oberoi ka bhi comeback Lord Bobby jaisa hoga!"

Fans compare Spirit and Animal's teaser announcement

While many compared Spirit's announcement to Animal's teaser reveal, several felt that Animal was ten times more powerful, especially in terms of its powerful BGM.

A user mentioned, "Even Vanga can't match #Animal Announcement.."

Next one mentioned, "Bro for this it created massive hype with this Spirit needs to be handled properly given it's hype that's y for that hype he can just do it like this with a crazy bgm he has the ppl for it but still it shouldn't go overboard.."

Sandeep Vanga took to social media to wish Prabhas on his 46th birthday, sharing the first audio glimpse of Spirit in five Indian languages. He captioned: "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna... Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his... (sic)"

The announcement also revealed the full cast of Spirit, starring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, Kanchana, and Vivek Oberoi.