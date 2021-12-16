The long wait is finally over, and Marvel's new movie in the Spidey franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit the theaters in India on December 16. As expected, Marvel has offered an ultimate visual treat for viewers in this movie. But is this new Spidey movie all about visuals? Certainly not. This Jon Watts directorial is one of the best movies ever made by Marvel in recent years, and it literally takes audiences to a fun ride along with some unexpected twists, mind-blowing action scenes, and touching emotional sequences.

Three eras of Spider-Man in one movie

The trailer of the movie had indicated that Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring three eras of Spider-Man in one movie. Called Marvel's Multiverse, we can witness Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Lizard, and Electro, all coming together to attack the Spidey.

No Way Home begins from where the 2019 film Far From Home ended. As Mysterio broadcasted the real Spider-Man's identity, there is a media frenzy going on. Spider-Man soon becomes a global superhero, and it is at this moment that he seeks the help of Doctor Strange. As Doctor Strange casts a spell to hide Spider-Man's identity, Spidey's nervous nattering ruins the enchantment, and everyone who knows him comes from various universes.

Encashing the nostalgia

The film is brilliant in all aspects. However, the ultimate X-factor is that the director succeeded in encashing nostalgia, as old villains from previous Spider-Man movies came together in one single flick.

It is a real treat to watch Spider-Man fighting against evil, and the film ended with a massive climax. As usual, Tom Holland nailed the show, and he was given ample support by co-actors. The special effects used in the movie are excellent, but at times, the graphics went a little over the board.

Final Verdict

Spider-Man: No Way Home could be undoubtedly your perfect pick for this weekend. Go for it and enjoy the multiverse ride with Spidey.