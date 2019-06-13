Thanks to his Spidey instincts, Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland nearly escaped being caught in a fire! In a behind-the-scenes video from the actor's April photo shoot for Man About Town magazine, it was shown that Holland was dangerously close to catching fire.

What should have been controlled flames seem to have blown out of proportion (oh, the irony) by catching a whiff of the wind! The clip basically shows that Holland is seated on a chair with a bit flame and an ocean in the background. While Holland is posing for the cameras, suddenly, the intensity of the flames increase. Luckily, Tom notices and immediately jumps up from the chair to run away as the flames almost touch his pants! With that, the video comes to an abrupt end. We have to admit that while it was a risky photoshoot, the product has been pretty appealing. The pictures from the photoshoot are very picturesque with scenic locations and a cute Tom Holland amid them all.

We will be seeing Tom reprise his role as Spider-Man, yet again in Far From Home, a world post Iron Man/Tony Stark's demise. Speaking about working with Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, Holland quoted to the magazine, "[He's] just such a breath of fresh air, and for me to get the chance to work with him in such a professional capacity – it's so refreshing." He further added, "It shows that you can be the most successful person in the industry and not be a dick, you know?" Further elaborating on playing Spider-Man, a much-loved character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "I've been playing Spider-Man in my bedroom since I was a kid," he said. "I grew up watching the films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him. When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU but it was my thousandth time playing Spider-Man so I felt like I had it in the bag."

Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he somehow put in a word to cast Tom Holland as MCU's new Spider-Man. In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight at the black carpet of Men in Black: International premiere, Hemsworth revealed, "I mean, look, we worked on In the Heart of the Sea together, obviously, then through Avengers and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call. [I] said he's one of the most talented people I've worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation. I don't know, we have a great friendship, it's a good mutual respect." Wow! That seems to have worked wonderfully for Tom Holland. We'll be seeing him next alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jason Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which releases in the first week of July.