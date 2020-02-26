A SpiceJet flight en route Mumbai to Guwahati made an emergency landing in Kolkata Wednesday morning, Feb 26 following a fuel leakage. All the passengers are reported safe.

The plane made the emergency landing at around 9 am. The flight's captain earlier informed air traffic control in Kolkata about fuel leakage from the aircraft.

Passengers stranded on Kolkata airport

The passengers stranded at the Kolkata airport took to Twitter and posted, "Flights No. SG6480 has been Delayed due to technical glitch and we are stranded at Kolkata airport. We r not being answered correctly by official. We are group of 10 people and our whole plan had gone for toss. Really disappointed with service. Refund for our losses."

SpiceJet replied to the tweet, "We regret the inconvenience caused due to delay. Please note, your flight is delayed due to operational reasons and is expected to depart at 1330 hours. Kindly get in touch with our staff at the airport for any assistance."

Other SpiceJet emergency landing incidents

Earlier, on January 13 a SpiceJet flight travelling from Varanasi made an emergency landing at Chennai airport. According to a Times of India report, the flight was supposed to land there later but was given priority when a problem was found in one of its flaps. All the passengers were safe.