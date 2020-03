Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday, March 19, followed Vistara and GoAir in grounding all its international operations temporarily from March 21 till April 30 in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, full-service carrier Vistara and GoAir announced suspending international operations. Meanwhile, while IndiGo and Air India also suspended 65 percent to 70 percent of their overseas flights and grounded several aircrafts.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)