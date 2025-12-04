They say marriages are made in heaven but spoiled on earth. Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised everyone by tying the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a hush-hush ceremony on Monday, December 1, 2025, both Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De's past photos and life details have been getting discussed all over social media.

Reddit has been swamped with rumours, claims of Samantha cheating on Naga, Samantha being a "home wrecker," and even gossip that Raj and his ex-wife are still married and not yet separated.

Amid rumours swirling across the internet, Raj's ex-wife Shhyamali De broke her silence four days after the wedding and thanked everyone for their support. She also shared that she has been having sleepless nights.

Shhyamali De breaks silence on Raj Nidimoru's wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Shhyamali posted a series of Instagram Stories where she wrote that there is no gossip, nothing the media or social media will get.

She wrote, "I spent a sleepless night, tossing and turning and debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish to not acknowledge all the good that is coming to me." She added that she has been practising meditation, and part of it is to bless all people with "peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good."

She added, "As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning." She clarified she has no PR, and she isn't looking for media coverage, sensationalism, sympathy, or exclusive interviews.

On November 4, her guru was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and that's where her attention is right now. She ended her note with, "So, a humble request—please keep this space clean."

She thanked everyone again, hoping for good health, happiness, prosperity, and spirituality for all.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu jokes she is Raj Nidimoru's 'problem now' after wedding

On the other hand, Samantha is radiating love and joy as she embarks on a new relationship with Raj. Several pictures from the special day have surfaced on social media. Recently, her mehndi and other pre-wedding photos have also gone viral.

Samantha posted a candid photo from her jaimala ceremony, beaming with joy while smiling at Raj and holding the garland. She wrote, "The moment when you realise you're his problem now.."

In one of the mehndi photos, Samantha is seen in a vibrant yellow suit paired with a green dupatta, glowing as she shows off her mehndi. She is seen laughing while Raj, sitting beside her, takes on the role of photographer to capture her joy.

On Wednesday, Samantha's friend Meghna Vinod shared a series of candid moments from the wedding celebrations, where Samantha was happily flaunting her mehndi to Raj.

She posted the images with the caption, "What I saw is a love that uplifts, steadies yet, listens yet strengthens, calms yet sets free. Watching you get married, I've seen a new kind of happiness in you @samantharuthprabhuoffl and I couldn't be happier for you. I also have to say how lucky I am... I gained a brother for life in Raj. Love you both so much. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Samantha reposted the pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Raj married Shhyamali in 2015, and it is unknown when the couple separated or divorced. While there were reports that they split in 2022, Shhyamali had posted about Raj as late as 2023.

Prabhu married Naga Chaitanya in 2017, but they divorced four years later. Chaitanya later went on to marry actor Sobhita Dhulipala. On the other hand, Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De, who has served as an assistant director to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. They reportedly got divorced in 2022.