Four people sitting on a road divider were crushed to death by a speeding truck in this Karnataka district, police said on Wednesday. The driver of the truck managed to escape from the spot along with the vehicle.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Shivananda Choudhari (25), Sunil(26), Eranna (26) and 40 -year-old Praveen Patil - all residents of Vajra Hanumannagar in Vijayapura city.

The incident took place on Tuesday late at night on the National Highway 50,near Hitnalli Toll plaza.

As per the police, four people were sitting and chatting on the divider of the service road of the national highway after parking their vehicles nearby, when the driver of a speeding truck had control over the wheels and crushed them.

The victims died on the spot and two bikes were mangled. Preliminary probe revealed that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run case is from Maharashtra.

Vijayapura Rural police managed to get the registration number of the vehicle and tracked the details of the owner. A case has been registered and a probe initiated.

(With inputs from IANS)