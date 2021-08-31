On August 31, Tuesday, a late-night overspeeding joyride caused three women and four men in their 20s their die as the out-of-control Audi Q3 rammed into metal poles on the sidewalk, crushing its passengers to death. The accident that happened in Bengaluru's famous Koramangala area was caught on CCTV camera of a nearby store.

The CCTV clip obtained by a media outlet and circulating on Twitter shows the overspeeding vehicle smashing past the metal poles on the sidewalk before halting with a jerk as the rear wheel drifts off.

According to police reports, the accident happened around 2 am while the deceased, including DMK MLA Y Harish's son Karuna Prakash and his friends, who were travelling around the city during the wee hours. None of the passengers were wearing their seatbelts which may have caused the airbags to not deploy upon impact, stated the local police.

The deceased are identified as Karuna Sagar (28), son of DMK MLA from Hosur Constituency Y. Prakash, Dr Bindu, Ishita (21), Dr Dhanusha (21), Akshay Goyal (23), Utsav and Rohith (23). Preliminary investigations suggested Dr Bindu as the daughter in law of DMK MLA Prakash. However, it was clarified that his son was unmarried.

The luxury vehicle with a VIP number flouted basic driving rules carrying three passengers in the front with no seat belts. The car was found in a battered condition with its front mangled completely. The Koramangala traffic police are probing further into the matter and an FIR has been lodged. It has not been established who was driving the car at the time of the accident and if the driver was under any influence.

Earlier in June, a similar late-night road accident in Hyderabad, with two persons driving an Audi luxury car under the influence of alcohol, caused one life as the car rammed into an autorickshaw carrying a passenger. While the passenger, a pub employee died in the accident, the driver of the rickshaw suffered injuries.