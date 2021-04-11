There are always two sides to a story. Shortly after the news of Prince Philip's demise, there were plans for Prince Philip's mourning and funeral, in the context of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being away. The news right away set in motion several interpretations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence, or lack of it, at the funeral.

Both the American and British press, besides the social media started speculating wildly whether the family gathering might heal the rift between the brothers or is it really the doctors' orders or is it that she won't be welcomed home.

As for British political commentator, activist, and broadcaster Nigel Farage, "The British public will not welcome back Harry and Meghan back, even for the funeral." Many criticised him in turn for discouraging a grandson, from attending his grandfather's funeral.

Prince Harry will be there

The Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that Prince Harry would be returning to Britain for Prince Philip's funeral. Shortly after the announcement, the news filtered the speculation process for the royal watchers. Will it mend Prince Harry's equation with Prince Charles? Will the reunion mellow things a bit between the family or will it further fuel negativity.

Meghan Markle will not be there

The palace officials also said that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, would remain at the California home because of her physician's advice as she is in the advanced stage of pregnancy. It must be noted that this is Prince Harry's first visit to the U.K after he and Meghan Markle moved to California in March 2020.

Prince Philip died on April 9, at the age of 99 and hisroyal ceremonialfuneral will take place on April 17 which is eight days after the national mourning. Traditionally, all the royal funerals have taken place in full public attendance and amidst massive crowds. More than one million people turned up to pay their last respects to Princess Diana.

But the members of the public have been asked not to gather to view Prince Philip's funeral in person because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Buckingham Palace has announced that the funeral will be limited to 30 guests excluding clergy and pallbearers. The funeral service, that will also be televised, will begin at 3 p.m local time at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.