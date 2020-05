The Indian Railways has released the details pertaining to the plying of the special trains to be run with effect from May 12. Railways confirmed that all the passengers will be thermally screened at the station and they will need to arrive at the station 90 minutes prior to the departure of the train.

The ministry said that only online e-ticketing will be done through the IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No reservations will be done through counters. These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the country -- Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Special trains list, route, stoppages, timings