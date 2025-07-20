Special Ops Review: Kay Kay Menon disappoints in lacklustre sequel; ineffective dialogues fail to impress
Kay Kay Menon's much-awaited Special OPS Season 2 was initially slated to release on July 11, 2025, but it was postponed by a week. The new season finally dropped on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, July 18. Fans, who had been eagerly waiting, wasted no time, and many have already binge-watched the entire series.

The second season brings a gripping cyber-thriller twist that pushes Himmat Singh and his RAW team to the edge. Kay Kay Menon reprises his role as the unshakable intelligence officer, while the new antagonist, Sudheer Awasthi, played convincingly by Tahir Raj Bhasin, adds a fresh layer of intrigue.

Unlike the first season, which focused on conventional terrorism threats, Special OPS 2 dives into the world of digital warfare. This time, the danger isn't coming from across the border, but from within, through technology and economic manipulation. Sudheer Awasthi, an Indian businessman operating from Georgia, has built a powerful empire using an advanced spyware called 'Megasus' (clearly inspired by the real-world Pegasus software).

The season begins with a bang, and two back-to-back incidents shake up the intelligence community. Dr. Bhargava, a top AI expert with access to sensitive government data, is kidnapped by unidentified attackers. At the same time, Vinod Shekhawat, a key intelligence officer, is brutally murdered along with his wife.

With its sharp pivot from guns and bombs to digital threats and espionage, Special OPS Season 2 smartly evolves with the times. 

Netizens have mixed reviews of Kay Kay Menon's series Special OPS  2 and shared their review on X.

A netizen tweeted, "Done with episodes of #SpecialOps2 I can say that no web series in India can take over this masterpiece at any cost. This is by far the best web content ever produce in India. @kaykaymenon02 as Himmat singh is beyond words. He is not playing but living the character..."

Another X user wrote, "Special Ops 2 is totally worth watching, guys! Finally, some good OTT content after a long time. It was truly enjoyable. Hopefully, Himmat Singh will be back for Season 3."

A user mentioned, "Just finished #specialopsseason2 and TBH it didn't match my expectations. Fakeness everywhere with tech and action scenes, less and ineffective dialogs, poor plot, ruhani and sudheer's casting and above all, very ineffective use of memon and pathak sir. Very disappointed.."

The next one said, "POV: You weren't planning to binge #SpecialOps2. But then it picks up. And suddenly, you're glued. #KayKayMenon carries the weight like he always does. Calm, intense, brilliant. Tahir Raj Bhasin surprises you. Few hits. Some misses. But the complete series still knows how to keep you hooked without flying cars or forced romance. Worth a binge.."

Apart from Kay Kay Menon, Special OPS season 2 also stars Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Prakash Raj. Season 1 of the show premiered in 2020. Later, in 2021, Special OPS 1.5 was released, and now, season 2 has finally started streaming.

