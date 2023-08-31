A five-day special session of parliament will be convened from Sept 18 to 22, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"A special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings," tweets Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

He further added, "Amid Amrut Kal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in parliament."

Soon after the tweet, social media has gone wild speculating the need for an abrupt 5-day session of parliament, close on the heels of the conclusion of G20 summit in New Delhi.

(Developing story)