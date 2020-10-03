Shah Rukh Khan is one of the actors who never shies away from sharing candid shots of his kids. His witty lines with a touch of humour often attract his fans. SRK ensures to celebrate each day with his kids. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti SRK posted a heartwarming picture of his kids with a famous saying by Gandhiji "Bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat bolo".

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to remember the values of "truth" on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and wrote, "If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of Truth on Gandhiji's 151st Birth Anniversary."

He got a lot of mixed comments on his post. However the actor's 'Fan' co-star Sayani Gupta questioned the actor's post and urged him to speak up the "truth" instead of shutting his "ears, eyes and mouth" in connection with the plight of Dalit people in the country.

She retweeted, saying, "Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths."

He would definitely would've been standing for the oppressed.

Who knows if he speak ,would be again called an anti national by you people.

Try to respect the legend !

He has given us so many inspirational things to be proud of . — Farhan Malik (@farhanmalik705) October 3, 2020

अरे कमाल करते हो यार @iamsrk is not Chief Justice of india na ?? Or any politician then why u guys always drag him in such matter he is a great Man with golden heart winner of crystal award he helped people but won't show off like you ? — Gaurav Baviskar (@GauravB10124711) October 3, 2020

Hi Sayani I can understand their issue, if they say anything they will be termed anti national and their films will be boycotted. This is new India, which believes in destruction in the name of Deshbhakti — Indian (@ManojSh06982010) October 3, 2020

Seriously didn't expect this from u. U have known the man personally & worked with him. He has been unnecessarily targetted for no reason. If he speaks up & if someone targets his family, will u protect his family? Please keep him out & let him live peacefully ? — Namma SRK Fan (@priteshpdedhia) October 2, 2020

For the unversed, two Dalit women gang-raped in UP's village, sparks outrage.

A 19-year-old girl was gang-raped, her tongue was allegedly chopped off in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. She died on Tuesday, due to the injuries sustained during the alleged assault, and was forcibly cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police on the intervening night of 29 and 30 September.

In Balrampur, a 22-year-old woman died Tuesday after having been allegedly gang-raped by two men on September 29 in Gesadi village of Balrampur. Both accused have been arrested.