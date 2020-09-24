Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition has deteriorated and is on 'maximal life support, said a press release from the hospital where he is admitted for over a month. It comes days after his son SP Charan gave a positive update about his father was recovering well.

"Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further, warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition," the press release read.

On Sunday, SP Charan, on his Facebook account, posted, "Dad continues the steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ventilator, physio therapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He's been eager to leave the hospital as early as possible."

SPB got admitted to the MGM Healthcare in Chennai on 5 August. Although he was quite well in the initial days, his condition turned critical on 13 August. He was kept on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

However, he responded to the treatment well and his health made steady progress.

The legendary singer had attended an event on 31 July where he was believed to be infected with Covid-19.